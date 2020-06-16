Italian nurse arrested for 8 deaths in care home and 4 attempted murders

A 57-YEAR-OLD Italian nurse has been arrested in suspicion of killing eight patients in a care home and attempting to murder four more, local news reports.

Leopoldo Wick, who worked in the nursing home RSA di Offida in the province of Ascoli Piceno, reportedly administered a lethal mix of medicines including insulin and promazine to some of his patients in the care home.

Over a period of two years, from January 2017 to February 2019, Wick killed eight patients by injecting the fatal doses of medicine and is accused of attempting the murder of four others.

Wick was arrested in his home of Grottammare on Monday morning after a lengthy investigation into the suspicious number of deaths in the nursing home, launched in September 2018.