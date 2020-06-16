Human Spillage Already Spoiling River and Hurting Wildlife in Spain’s Costa del Sol

THE Rio Guadaiza covers 20.5 kilometres as it flows from the mountains around Ronda, through Benahavis and empties into the Mediterranean between San Pedro Alcantara and Puerto Banus.

During the lockdown it has been very clean and clear, with a number of ducks and turtles spotted at the mouth of the river but concerned residents have taken to social media in the past few days to complain.

It appears that there have been a number of discharges of sewage into the water which is both unpleasant for residents due to the smell and potentially dangerous to the wildlife.