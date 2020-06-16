Flight passengers refused entry to Spain holiday island Mallorca for travelling without valid reason

POLICE at Palma airport refused entry to Mallorca to 25 passengers on two international flights on Monday, the same day the Balearic Island welcomed the first German holidaymakers taking part in a pilot tourism project.

The passengers arrived at Son San Joan on a morning service from Munich and an afternoon flight from Zurich, but were unable to provide a reason which justified their trips and were sent back to Germany and Switzerland.

According to reports, most of the 25 had been planning to have a few days’ holiday in Mallorca.

Spain’s international borders will be reopened to Schengen zone countries, with the exception of Portugal, next Monday June 22. Until then, foreigners are only allowed to travel to the country for reasons of work or to return to their normal place of residence.

Those who are allowed in must comply with the compulsory 14-day self-quarantine order.

The Germans holidaying in the Balearics this week under the pilot initiative are flying on so-called safe travel corridors between Germany and the islands.