Firefighters on Spain’s Costa del Sol tackling second forest blaze in less than 24 hours

Firefighters on Spain’s Costa del Sol are tackling a second forest blaze in less than 24 hours.

At around 3pm this afternoon, emergency services were alerted to a forest fire in Alhaurín de la Torre, Malaga, according to INFOCA.

An airborne vehicle, the MA-70 helicopter, a Brica, two forest firefighting crews, an environmental officer and a fire engine have been despatched.

Yesterday evening, three aircraft and three firefighting units were deployed to tackle a roaring forest fire in the Casares area.

In addition, reinforcement firefighters from neighbouring Manilva and Estepona came to the rescue to help put out the blaze, which occurred in the Casares area of Jordana.

The fire resulted in the road closure with access to the MA-8300 cut off to motorists.

