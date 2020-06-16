EU official discover that France’s COVID tracing app is hard to link to others like Germany and Italy

THE COVID contact tracing mobile app recently launched in France may not link with others across the EU due to the way the system stores data.

It was hoped that all apps developed by EU member states in order to track infections would be able to connect when users move within Europe, allow a better map of the virus’ spread to create a safer environment for tourism, in turn boosting the economy.

However, the French app, which previously raised concerns over users privacy, differs from ones used in places such as Italy and Germany which track by Bluetooth on individual smartphones.

EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager announced in a videoconference with French parliament on Tuesday that “It’s somewhat more tricky to develop the technical standards for interoperability between decentralised systems, as I think will be the general rule and the centralised system that France has been aiming for.”

France app, “StopCovid”, was launched on June 2 with around 1.5 million users downloading it so far.