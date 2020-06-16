England footballer thanks PM for school meals U-turn

ENGLAND and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has thanked the Prime Minister for his U-turn on free school meals.

The footballer had written an open letter to all MPs asking them to continue to help vulnerable families over the summer by extending the school meals voucher system.

Boris Johnson called the footballer after his training session with Manchester United this morning to tell him of the U-turn and to thank him for what he had done with his campaign.

The £15 (€16) per week support will be given to families through vouchers to use in supermarkets.

“I don’t even know what to say. Look at what we can do when we all come together,” Rashford said on his Twitter feed this afternoon.

The PM’s spokesperson James Slack said: “This is a specific measure to reflect the unique circumstances of the pandemic. It will not extend beyond the summer.”