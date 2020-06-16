easyJet resumes service from Nice airport on the Côte d’Azur to France and internationally

THOSE wishing to travel to France will be happy to know that this Monday, low-cost airline easyJet announced that it will resume service, initially in France and then internationally, from Nice airport.

Traffic to the airport has been extraordinarily low since the beginning of the health crisis, however, from Monday, air connections with Lille and Toulouse are now available. Paris connections will start from today (Tuesday) and Nantes from Thursday 18.

easyJet is also preparing to take over popular destinations Biarritz and before increasing destinations over the summer to places like Italy, Portugal, Greece, Amsterdam, Berlin and the Balearic islands according to a press release.

Reginald Otten, deputy director of easyJet in France highlighted that in preparation for the service “The safety of our passengers and our teams remains our top priority and will continue to guide all decisions that will be taken. “