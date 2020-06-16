This easy veggie quesadillas recipe is totally customizable with whatever vegetables you happen to fancy using!

Ingredients:

Vegetables: As mentioned, the vegetables are up to you! Sweet potato, adds a nice heartiness to these vegetarian quesadillas. You can also use a mix of bell peppers, red onion and corn for the quesadillas.

As mentioned, the vegetables are up to you! Sweet potato, adds a nice heartiness to these vegetarian quesadillas. You can also use a mix of bell peppers, red onion and corn for the quesadillas. Jalapeños

Beans: One can of pinto or black beans (or refried beans), for extra protein.

One can of pinto or black beans (or refried beans), for extra protein. Seasoning: Cumin, chipotle chilli powder (or regular chilli powder), salt and pepper. But feel free to add whatever Mexican seasonings you love, to taste.

Cumin, chipotle chilli powder (or regular chilli powder), salt and pepper. But feel free to add whatever Mexican seasonings you love, to taste. Tortillas: Any kind of tortilla that you like.

Any kind of tortilla that you like. Cheese: Your preference- cheddar, Pepperjack or whatever cheese you love best.

Your preference- cheddar, Pepperjack or whatever cheese you love best. Corriander

Dipping options: We recommend serving these quesadillas with your favourite salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream…

Method:

-- Advertisement --



Sauté the veggies.

Start with the sweet potatoes, as they take a bit longer to cook. Then sauté the rest of the vegetables and season with your desired amount of cumin, chipotle powder, salt and pepper. (Be sure to give the mixture a taste — this large amount of veggies may need more salt than you think.)

Later use the same sauté pan to cook the quesadillas, so transfer the veggies to a separate plate and give the pan a quick rinse before continuing.

Start with the sweet potatoes, as they take a bit longer to cook. Then sauté the rest of the vegetables and season with your desired amount of cumin, chipotle powder, salt and pepper. (Be sure to give the mixture a taste — this large amount of veggies may need more salt than you think.) Later use the same sauté pan to cook the quesadillas, so transfer the veggies to a separate plate and give the pan a quick rinse before continuing. Assemble the quesadillas.

Place a tortilla in the pan and then sprinkle it evenly with your desired amount of cheese and coriander. Spoon the vegetable mixture onto half of the tortilla, then fold over the other side to make a half-moon. Cook until the bottom side of the quesadilla is lightly golden and toasted, then flip and cook on the second side.

Place a tortilla in the pan and then sprinkle it evenly with your desired amount of cheese and coriander. Spoon the vegetable mixture onto half of the tortilla, then fold over the other side to make a half-moon. Cook until the bottom side of the quesadilla is lightly golden and toasted, then flip and cook on the second side. Transfer to a serving plate- slice into triangles, and repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Serve warm.

With your favourite salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream. Other ideas:

With your favourite salsa, guacamole, and/or sour cream. Add avocado: Always a good idea — just dice it up and add it to the veggie mix. Or just add guacamole as part of the quesadilla filling too!

Always a good idea — just dice it up and add it to the veggie mix. Or just add guacamole as part of the quesadilla filling too! Use pickled onions: For extra flavour, add some to the quesadilla filling (instead of sautéed onions).

For extra flavour, add some to the quesadilla filling (instead of sautéed onions). Use different vegetables: As mentioned above, just about any cooked vegetables will work here! For example, asparagus, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, green onions, mushrooms, poblanos, yellow squash or zucchini would also be delicious.

As mentioned above, just about any cooked vegetables will work here! For example, asparagus, broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, green onions, mushrooms, poblanos, yellow squash or zucchini would also be delicious. Roast the vegetables instead: If you’d rather skip the sautéing, feel free to roast your vegetables in the oven instead.

For other simple vegetarian ideas, try this:

https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2020/06/09/quinoa-bowls-with-avocado-and-egg/