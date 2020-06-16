EastEnders fans left bewildered as Sharon leaves Phil blindsided by buying the Queen Vic

EastEnders viewers tuning in for the last episode amid lockdown couldn’t believe what they were seeing when Sharon Mitchell sneakily bought the Queen Vic, blindsiding Phil Mitchell

In tonight’s final episode of EastEnders (Tuesday, June 16) it was revealed that Sharon was the new landlady of The Queen Vic. Over the last few weeks, it’s been suspenseful as viewers wondered who will be the new landlord or landlady of the pub.

Whilst Phil originally planned to buy the business for himself and Sharon, he was thrown when she revealed she wanted to raise her son Kayden – who is the product of an affair Sharon had with Phil’s former employee Keanu.

Filming of the soap, which premiered on television screens in 1985, is set to resume at the end of June. To plug the gap while the soap is off-air, Stacey Dooley is set to present a spin-off of the programme which will see cast members discuss the soap.