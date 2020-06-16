A €2.3 million scheme to reduce carbon footprint in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca and create a ‘friendlier city’ is set to get underway.

THE City Council has awarded the second phase of the redevelopment of Avenida Padre Espla to Grupo Bertolín SAU, which is expected to take eight months to complete the works ‘and will serve as a reference for future redevelopment projects’ in Alicante.

The redevelopment will take place from Calle Ingeniero Canales to the Journalist Clara Forner park.

Councillor for Urban Planning, Adrián Santos, said: “This project will allow us to change the urban model of this city, incorporating a bicycle lane in the central median, giving priority to pedestrians over road traffic. It will be an action that will expand pavements and generate new spaces for people, and two large public spaces.

“The aim is to improve the living conditions of the residents of the area, a matter that has been in great demand for years, while carrying out an avant-garde action and reference for the city of Alicante in terms of pedestrian use of public spaces.”

Santos added plenty trees will be planted, “to make this main artery of the Pla district more pleasant and reduce the carbon footprint at a time when sustainability is a priority for everyone.”

In short, he stressed “we intend to develop a friendlier model of city, where citizens can enjoy better habitability of public spaces, improving social interaction.”