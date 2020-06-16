Distracted Driver: Woman in Costa Blanca’s Valencia is Rescued After Crashing Her Car Into The Salinas de Santa Pola Ponds

A woman driving through the Salinas de Santa Pola area in Costa Blanca was rescued by firefighters after crashing her car into the pond

The driver who is 75 years old has been taken to hospital and treated for cervical pain.

The accident occurred at around 2:42 p.m. at kilometre 81 of the N-332 which is when the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre was alerted.

Members of the Alicante Provincial Fire Consortium rescued the driver who had driven off of the road track and directly into the Salinas de Santa Pola pond.

Firefighters successfully managed to retrieve the woman who was trapped inside the vehicle. She has now been taken to the Quironsalud Hospital in Torrevieja for a medical check-up.