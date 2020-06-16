NEW ADVICE FOR THE ELDERLY AND MOST VULNERABLE SHIELDING IN NORTHERN IRELAND

Thousands of letters giving updated advice on shielding have begun arriving in homes in Northern Ireland.

They are for those who have been judged to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19 – about 80,000 people.

They received a similar letter three months ago advising them to shield for 12 weeks.

The 12 weeks run out later this week.

In the letter, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride says he knows it has been “a very challenging time”.

It was explained “the Covid-19 virus still poses a high risk” but that “infection levels are now falling”

However, the letter also states that people shielding should continue to practice social distancing of 2m and wash their hands regularly.

The updated guidance from the chief medical officer states: