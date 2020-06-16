C0vid-19 study in Spain could reduce misdiagnosis of pre-eclampsia and prevent premature births

A group of researchers at Hospital Vall d’Hebron in Barcelona have discovered Covid-19 causes a condition similar to pre-eclampsia which manifests itself in heavily pregnant women infected with the killer bug.

AND they claim the finding will help reduce misdiagnosis of pre-eclampsia in pregnant women infected with coronavirus and prevent premature births or hasty decisions.

Pre-eclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy that appears from the 20th week of pregnancy and can be life-threatening for both mother and baby if left untreated. The only option is to perform a C-section.

It is characterised by high blood pressure and is accompanied by protein in the urine, decreased platelets and elevated liver enzymes, among other symptoms, which researchers point out also often occur in patients with Covid-19.

Now, the study, published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (BJOG), has identified this “syndrome” which has important clinical implications.

According to the Vall d’Hebron team, during the epidemic there has been an increase in the incidence of pre-eclampsia in Covid-19 infected pregnant women compared to healthy expecting women.

Dr. Manel Mendoza, specialist in the Obstetrics Service and head of the Placental Insufficiency Unit at Vall d’Hebron Hospital, said that “Covid-19 and pre-eclampsia have overlapping clinical characteristics, which could make diagnosis difficult and even in some cases make the diagnosis of pre-eclampsia incorrect”.