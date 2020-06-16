Bungling burglars caught hiding in a wardrobe in Madrid

Five bungling burglars have been arrested in Madrid after setting off a house alarm and hiding in a wardrobe.
THE Local Police in Ciempozuelos, in the south of the Community, received a call from a concerned neighbour yesterday, claiming to have seen five people enter a nearby villa.
A call to the home alarm company corroborated a number of people had entered the property illegally.
Officers from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil were sent to investigate and found four men and a woman hiding in a wardrobe and in other rooms.
All five were arrested.