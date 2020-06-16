Brutal ‘Settling of Accounts’ as Latino Gang War in Spain’s Madrid Results in a Gravely Injured Young Man

A 29-year-old man, of Spanish nationality but Ecuadorian origin, is gravely injured after being involved in settling of accounts during a Latino gang war in Spain’s capital city of Madrid.

The young man was involved in a brawl between different Latino gangs in the Ciudad Lineal district. The victim was engaged in a direct attack whilst sitting with some friends at the basketball court.

Another young man approached him and stabbed him five times in total, three times in the back, once in the abdomen and once in the leg. He was quickly transferred to the Gregoira Marañon Hospital in Madrid and police are now trying to find the aggressor who fled the scene of the crime.

According to police investigations, the young man’s injuries were part of a settling of accounts between different Latino gangs who fight for control of the capital’s territory and settle debts.

The victim who received several stab wounds had a criminal record of around 20 different thefts and assaults.