Brits will have to Wear Face Masks for at Least another Year warns London Mayor Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has today warned that Brits may will have to wear face masks for at least another year.

Speaking to press today, Mr Khan said that face masks will become the “norm” rather than the exception for months to come.

Yesterday, face masks became mandatory on public transport as non-essential retail outlets opened and more people returned to work.

Anyone going on a train, tube, bus, ferry or plane is now required to wear a face covering, with a £100 fine for those refusing to do so.

The Mayor said: “This is part of the new normal. For the forseeable future, I believe for the next year or so, wearing face coverings is going to become the norm rather than the exception.”

“I was pleased when the PM accepted the need for us to wear face coverings on public transport, and made it mandatory. It’s one of the most unselfish things you can do.”

“Not only is that sensible health-wise, but it gives people confidence they are not going to catch the virus, and shop safely.”