BREAKING NEWS: Soldiers Killed in Violent Head-On Clash on Indian-Chinese Border

Three Indian soldiers have been killed during violent hand-to-hand scuffles on the Chinese border today following weeks of rising tensions and the build-up of thousands of extra troops from both sides.
An officer serving in the Indian army unit affected, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles, “there were casualties on both sides”
Beijing has confirmed a clash took place- but made no mention of casualties, it later accused Indian soldiers of crossing into Chinese territory and “attacking Chinese personnel”.
Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops “crossed the borderline twice… provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”.
US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate, but both countries sidestepped the offer.