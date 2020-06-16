BREAKING NEWS: Soldiers Killed in Violent Head-On Clash on Indian-Chinese Border

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
Euro Weekly News, World News, Newspaper

Three Indian soldiers have been killed during violent hand-to-hand scuffles on the Chinese border today following weeks of rising tensions and the build-up of thousands of extra troops from both sides.

An officer serving in the Indian army unit affected, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles, “there were casualties on both sides”

Monday’s incident, on the Himalayan frontier between China’s Tibet and India’s region Ladakh, was the first time in decades that lives have been lost between the two nuclear-powered states. An Indian Army Spokesman said: “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

Beijing has confirmed a clash took place- but made no mention of casualties, it later accused Indian soldiers of crossing into Chinese territory and “attacking Chinese personnel”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops “crossed the borderline twice… provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”.

-- Advertisement --

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate, but both countries sidestepped the offer.





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here