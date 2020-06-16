BREAKING NEWS: Soldiers Killed in Violent Head-On Clash on Indian-Chinese Border

An officer serving in the Indian army unit affected, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles, “there were casualties on both sides”

Monday’s incident, on the Himalayan frontier between China’s Tibet and India’s region Ladakh, was the first time in decades that lives have been lost between the two nuclear-powered states. An Indian Army Spokesman said: “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

Beijing has confirmed a clash took place- but made no mention of casualties, it later accused Indian soldiers of crossing into Chinese territory and “attacking Chinese personnel”.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops “crossed the borderline twice… provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in a serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides”.

US President Donald Trump has offered to mediate, but both countries sidestepped the offer.