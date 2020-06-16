Break-in frustrated and would-be robber under arrest on Spain’s Costa Almeria

A WOULD-BE robber is under arrest after Guardia Civil caught him trying to force open the front door of a property in Huercal de Almeria.

A patrol spotted 25-year old R.N.B. dressed in black and wearing a hoody over the outside wall of a house in the Paraje Zamarula area.

Strongly suspecting he was up to no good, the officers went after him. They surprised him just as he was using an iron bar to prise open the door.

He made off with the officers in hot pursuit. After a chase down the road the Guardia managed to catch up the 25-year old and arrest him.

When they frisked the young man they found a 13-inch knife in one of the pockets of his sweatshirt.

The officers went back to check the property and found an iron bar inside the lock a cylinder lock on the ground.

They also found a backpack with a 38-cm iron bar inside, along with a torch and a powerful magnate.