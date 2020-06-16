Benidorm’s top attractions among zoos, nature and water parks reopening on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Benidorm’s top attractions are among zoos, nature and water parks reopening on Spain’s Costa Blanca.

HAVING entered phase 3 of relaxed lockdown, theme, amusement and nature parks, as well as zoos and aquariums in the Valencia Community can once again welcome visitors, with restrictions and safety measures in place.

Benidorm’s Terra Natura zoo will open on Monday, June 22, and the resort’s MundoMar marine animal park on July 3.

Bosses at Terra Natura said a package of prevention measures has been put in place, which include temperature checks of staff and visitors on arrival at the park, and reduced capacity.

It will also be mandatory to wear a face mask whenever a safety distance of two metres is not possible.

Terra Mítica and Aqualandia have still to reveal exactly what date they will reopen.

Meanwhile, Rio Safari Elche opened to the public yesterday, Monday, June 15, while Safari Aitana will hold a pre-opening event on Friday, June 19, and reopen its facilities the following day.

Pola Park, in Santa Pola, is scheduled to open this week, but has not yet confirmed exactly which day.

And Valencia’s Bioparc plans to welcome visitors from Thursday 18 June, while the Oceanogàfic has still to confirm a date.

It’s advisable to check out websites to find out more about policies in place and how to book tickets.