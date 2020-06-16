Benidorm-based hotel chain set to start reopening on Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa Almeria

BENIDORM-based hotel chain Hoteles Servigroup is set to start reopening its establishments on the Costa Almeria, Mar Menor, Costa Blanca and in several other coastal locations in Alicante and Valencia region at the beginning of July.

The company will open the doors to half of its 18 hotels on the Spanish Mediterranean coast to begin with. Two are in Benidorm: the Torre Dorada on the Playa de Poniente and the Diplomatic on the Playa de Levante.

Also welcoming back guests in a fortnight are the Marina Playa in Almeria resort Mojacar, the Galua in La Manga, La Zenia in Orihuela Costa, the Montiboli in Villajoyosa, the Trinimar in Benicasim, the Romana in Alcoceber and the Papa Luna in Peñíscola.

“We will guarantee being able to enjoy holidays this summer with the maximum quality our clients are used to,” the group promised.