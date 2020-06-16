Beijing on Alert for Second Coronavirus Wave as China Bans Travelers from Leaving the City

Shanghai, China’s financial hub, has demanded travellers from Beijing be quarantined for two weeks, as 27 new COVID-19 cases took the capital’s current outbreak to 106 since last Thursday.

That makes it the most serious flare-up in China since February, stirring fears of a second-wave of the respiratory disease which emerged in the central city of Wuhan late last year and has now infected more than 8 million people worldwide.

The latest outbreak has been traced to the sprawling Xinfadi wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing where thousands of tonnes of vegetables, fruits, and meat change hands each day.

The origins of a new cluster of Covid-19 infections in Beijing are uncertain, WHO officials said on Monday. Claims it might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon have been described as a “hypothesis”.

Chinese authorities have confirmed a spike of 79 coronavirus cases over four days in Beijing. China’s Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called on officials to take “decisive measures” to prevent it spreading further.

Global cases have passed 8 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. It said there were now 8,018,742 cases and 436,406 deaths across the world.,