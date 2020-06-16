At least 16 injured after train crashes pulling into station in Barcelona

At least 16 people have been injured this afternoon after a train crashed while pulling into Mataró station in Barcelona.

MOST of the passengers travelling on the R1 suburban line from Rodalies were treated at the scene for “cuts and bruises” by the Emergency Medical System (SEM) after the train hit the top of track 4, while three have been taken to Mataró Hospital.

Renfe has reported that the train, with about 40 passengers, left L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona) at 3.28 pm and arrived at Mataró at 4.25 pm, when the incident occurred, causing injuries of varying degrees to the driver and passengers.

Members of the Fire Brigade of the Generalitat, Mossos d’Esquadra, Civil Protection and the Emergency Medical System were also on the scene, along with a medicalised helicopter.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident are still unknown and are being investigated by the Mossos d’Esquadra who will analyse the train’s black box.