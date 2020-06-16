Another Five Star Hotel Due to Appear on Spain’s Costa del Sol

DUE to reopen on July 3, following the lockdown, the Fuerte Hotel Marbella currently has four stars but this will change following the issuance of a new building permit by the Marbella council.

The plan is to spend up to €20 million in order to transform the hotel which fronts onto the Paseo Maritmo and with the work it expects to be elevated to five-star status and join the many elite luxury properties in the city.

The work will include new common areas, a spa section and themed restaurants and in due course the adjacent Fort of San Luis, which is a heritage site will see some renovations.

The work will take place over a four-year period and will create 30 direct and 90 indirect jobs which will also be helpful to the local economy.