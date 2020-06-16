Activist in Italy begins hunger strike for migrant rights

Activist and trade unionist Aboubakar Soumahoro has announced he will begin a hunger strike whilst chained outside Villa Pamphili, Rome, in a bid to bring attention to migrant rights in Italy.

In a post on social media, Soumahoro wrote, “Today, I am going on a hunger strike and I am chaining myself here in Villa Pamphili where the Stati Generali are being held, until the government hears the cry of pain from us invisible and from all the excluded.”

Oggi, inizio lo sciopero della fame e mi incateno qui a Villa Pamphili (Via Aurelia Antica, 183), dove si stanno tenendo gli Stati Generali, finché il governo non ascolterà il grido di dolore di noi invisibili e di tutti gli esclusi. #nonsonoinvisibile pic.twitter.com/QxQoKYApDm — Aboubakar Soumahoro (@aboubakar_soum) June 16, 2020

Currently, the 17th century Villa Pamphili is hosting a week-long government conference named Stati Generali which aims to imagine and strategise post-coronavirus life in Italy.

The trade unionist will undertake his hunger strike outside, in order to fight for a change in the working conditions for migrants in the country.

“I will stay here,” his post continues, “until the Government gives us clear answers on three points: (1) Reform of the agricultural supply chain; (2) Launch of a National Work Emergency Plan; (3) Change of migration policies “.

Soumahoro also appealed to the Italian government, “Do not leave us alone in this battle, but bring us your solidarity, your suffering and your dreams”.

Italy’s migrants working in the agricultural sector are often illegally employed and made to work long hours for low pay in an exploitative system known as “caporalato”.