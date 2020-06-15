Watch the Shocking Video: Police Officer in Atlanta Sacked after Fatally Shooting Black Man who Resisted Arrest to be Charged with Homicide

AN Atlanta police officer was fired early Sunday morning following the fatal shooting of a black man, which triggered unrest and new waves of protests in the city.

Rayshard Brooks, 27, was fatally shot by police at a Wendy’s drive-thru after officials said he resisted arrest and stole an officer’s Taser.

Brooks, 27, was shot dead by an officer Friday night at a Wendy’s drive-through in the city after police moved to handcuff him for suspected driving under the influence, according to videos from the scene. The videos show that Brooks took an officer’s Taser during the attempted arrest and then fired the Taser at the officers as he ran away.

One officer then fatally shot Brooks three times with his service weapon, authorities said.

The killing has had rapid repercussions in Atlanta, one of many cities where protesters have called for an end to police violence and racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The officer who shot Brooks was fired and police chief Erika Shields resigned as exasperated protesters have called for justice.

On Saturday, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she did not believe Brooks’ death was a justified use of deadly force.

An post-mortem found that Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and he died of organ injuries and blood loss, the Fulton County Medical Examiner said on Sunday. The manner of death was listed as a homicide.

The officer in question, Garrett Rolfe, has been in the force since October 2013, a department spokesperson said. Devin Brosnan, another officer at the scene, was placed on administrative duty while the investigation is underway.