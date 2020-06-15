WATCH: Spain’s Costa del Sol Deploys Three Aircraft & Three Units to Tackle Raging Forest Fire

The Costa del Sol has deployed three aircraft and three fire-fighting units to tackle a roaring forest fire this evening in the Casares area, according to INFOCA.

In addition, reinforcement had to be called out, according to INFOCA, the organisation responsible for extinguishing forest fires on the Costa del Sol. Fire fighters from neighbouring Manilva and Estepona came to the rescue to help put out the blaze, which occurred in the Casares area of Jordana this evening.

The forest fire resulted in the road closure with access to the MA-8300 cut off to drivers. The blaze is now reported to be under control. Watch the video from INFOCA (Plan_INFOCA) below.

Although Spain, is used to forest fires, this year it’s at a much ‘higher risk’ of wide-spread wildfires this year, mainly as a result of drier weather, according to a recent EU report. #forestfires #wildfires #spain #costadelsol