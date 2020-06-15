WATCH: Shocking Video Shows How Public Whippings in Peru Are Used to Punish Citizens Who Breach COVID-19 Rules

#Internacional | Latigazos para los que incumplen las restricciones contra el coronavirus ➡ Estas brigadas fueron creadas hace tres décadas para hacer frente a los grupos rebeldes en las zonas andinas de Perú. https://t.co/FmUI5y3DHY pic.twitter.com/LAoZN1kXUc — La Razón (@larazon_es) June 15, 2020

This controversial video has gone viral on social media and it shows how public whippings are used in Peru to punish citizens who are in breach of the strict Covid-19 lockdown rules.

The group of people executing the lashes are practically unidentifiable as they wear a mask and carry no official means of identification on their body.

These brigades have existed for over 30 years and typically their services would resolve small individual issues such as petty theft. Other times they would be used to punish corrupt mayors or judges publicly punishing and whipping them. They were originally created to confront rebel groups in the Andean areas of Peru.

Now they have adapted to the current COVID-19 climate and use their severe form of punishment to shame those breaking the lockdown rules.

Peru has been severely suffering as a result of the coronavirus crisis as the country has confirmed 230,000 cases and over 6,000 deaths.