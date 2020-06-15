Walking Football Spain is back with match in Calahonda on the Costa del Sol

WALKING Football Spain’s Calahonda Finca Naundrup venue joined Smiles last week when they resumed playing walking football. Strictly under new hygiene restrictions clearly defined by the referee before kick-off, a nine-a-side match was played in the spirit of the game which allowed everyone to shake off the stiffness accumulated during the ‘lockdown.’

With the Orange vests coming out on top by 2-0 thanks to a well-worked move involving John Wright who set up a lovely through ball for Colin the Manc to smash into the net for 1-0. That was followed by another well-taken goal from Sam Broomhead who sent a shot into the net from the corner of the box to make it 2-0.

Refreshments at the bar set up in front of the entrance to the Tennis Club allowed the usual banter and business.

The ‘warm-up’ will continue to August when the friendlies and challenge matches precede the start of the New League on September 5/6.

For sessions and venues go to info@walkingfootballspain.com or walkingfooty.com on Facebook and finally Walking Football Spain Facebook page.

Finally, the Prize programme was not claimed (No 235) therefore the €200 prize money will go to Della’s Fund. Many thanks again to all who contributed and apologies it did not go to plan for the draw due to the Coronavirus which interrupted sales and the draw.