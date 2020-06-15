UK: Europe’s Solar Orbiter makes First Close Pass of the Sun Today!

EUROPE’S Solar Orbiter (SolO) is scheduled to pass by the sun today from a distance of ‘just’ 77 million kilometres.
This will be the closest a probe has been to the sun and is part of a mission to understand the sun’s dynamic behaviour.
Over the next few year, SolO will be moving even closer to the sun, under the scrutiny of scientists across Europe.
SolO was built in the UK by British firm Airbus. The firm is involved in wrangle among the board of directors of easyJet over a £4.5 billion order the airline’s boss Sir Stelios says will bankrupt the airline.
Sir Stelios sold his £13 million shareholding in the airline last week, although this move was not said to be connected with the dispute.