UK BREAKING: Fighter jet wreckage found by UK Coastguard

THE wreckage of the US fighter jet that crashed in the North Sea earlier today has been found.

Rescuers are still searching for the pilot of the F-15C Eagle fighter that plunged into the North Sea off the coast of Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire at around 9.40am.

The coastguard said that the pilot of the US military aircraft was still missing and the search was ongoing.

The plane was from the 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk and was on a routine training mission when the accident happened.

-- Advertisement --



In a statement earlier today, the 48th Fighter Wing said the cause of the crash was unknown and that the UK Search and Rescue had been called in to support the hunt for the pilot.