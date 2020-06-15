U3A Vall del Pop eases forward from lockdown although most groups will not meet until September

AS Spain and the Vall del Pop slowly emerge from lockdown, U3A leaders are looking closely at what can be offered to members.

Thispo must still comply with the Covid-19 rules and with so many activities taking place in municipal halls, there is no way forward at present.

The U3A Vall del Pop president, Bob Welham, is hoping the new normality will enable the first General Assembly of the new 2020-2021 to take place in September, with more news on this to follow nearer the time.

Most of the U3A groups intend to resume in September, although the Sugarcraft group continues to meet and the Canasta group should restart after the end of June.

The Entertainers hope to start live events in August subject to a venue being available

Others, like Word Addicts continue online while Creative Writing operates via email.

Further information about the U3A Vall del Pop is available on the www.u3avalldelpop.com website.