U3A presidents meet to discuss how local groups are dealing with the New Normal

VERITY WADDELL, president of Calpe U3A organised a meeting for all local U3A presidents.
This was well-attended with representatives from Denia, Javea, Teulada-Moraira and Vall de Pop.
The meeting, which Verity chaired and hosted on Zoom, was received with much enthusiasm as it was two years since a meeting for presidents, although originally this was intended to be an annual event.
As all U3As operate slightly differently, it was interesting to compare and exchange ideas, while the “new normal” and how to deal with it was a big topic for discussion.
Wendy Down, vice-president of U3A Calpe pointed out that as more members are recruited from the next generation of retirees, they will be more computer-savvy.
Using the internet for communicating and for groups will become more popular, she predicted.