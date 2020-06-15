U3A presidents meet to discuss how local groups are dealing with the New Normal

VERITY WADDELL, president of Calpe U3A organised a meeting for all local U3A presidents.

This was well-attended with representatives from Denia, Javea, Teulada-Moraira and Vall de Pop.

The meeting, which Verity chaired and hosted on Zoom, was received with much enthusiasm as it was two years since a meeting for presidents, although originally this was intended to be an annual event.

-- Advertisement --



As all U3As operate slightly differently, it was interesting to compare and exchange ideas, while the “new normal” and how to deal with it was a big topic for discussion.

Wendy Down, vice-president of U3A Calpe pointed out that as more members are recruited from the next generation of retirees, they will be more computer-savvy.

Using the internet for communicating and for groups will become more popular, she predicted.