Tourist apartment sector on Spain’s Costa Blanca holding out for last minute reservations after losing €55 million

The tourist apartment sector on Spain’s Costa Blanca is holding out for last minute reservations after losing €55 million due to cancelled fiestas and Easter campaign.

MANUEL ESPINAR, president of the Valencia Federation of Hotel and Catering Businesses confirmed the financial impact on the tourist apartment industry, and said businesses “are hoping that last minute bookings will be the lifeline from which to survive the most complicated summer in living memory, much more difficult than in the worst times of the 2007 crisis.”

Meanwhile, Luis Martí, president of the Confederation of Tourist Businesses of the Region, pointed out that for the moment “90 per cent of the hotels are closed,” reports Las Provincias.

He asked “why are they going to open if there are no clients, if nobody travels to Valencia? This is an unprecedented situation for which the sector was not prepared.”

-- Advertisement --



However, the tourist accommodation sector hopes that “little by little everything will return to normal” and that current data is not really relevant.

The Association of Short Term Rental Housing is banking on national visitors to the region, but is already receiving reservations from Holland.

“The rest of the international trade is still in doubt, and we don’t know when it will arrive,” the association which has thousands of apartments throughout Valencia, told LP.