Time to get pedalling in Torrevieja to improve quality of life and cut down on pollution, councillor says

PILAR GOMEZ MAGAN, spokeswoman for the Ciudadanos party, called on Torrevieja Town Hall to create a municipal bicycle service.

Cycling offered quality of life, it cut down on pollution and reduced the dangers of traffic, but the town’s existing network of cycle lanes needed to be extended and improved, Gomez said.

The Ciudadanos spokeswoman also pointed out that Torrevieja required specific spaces for parking bicycles in central and strategic areas of the town.

-- Advertisement --



Gomez Magan suggested that Torrevieja Town Hall should join the Red de Ciudades por la Bicicleta (Network of bicycle-friendly municipalities), as this would promote the use of bicycles and boost improvements to infrastructure.

The network also possessed the Bicicregistro which, with the cooperation of the Local Police and town halls played an important part in tracing lost bicycles and listing those that have been located, the councillor added.