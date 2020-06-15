Thousands want to be one of the 1,000 beach assistants contracted by the regional government this summer

MORE than 22,324 people applied for one of the Generalitat’s 1,000 beach assistant jobs.

Aged between 18 and 39, they will be contracted to be present on Valencian Community beaches, explaining the health and safety measures that will be needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Applications will be selected by the regional government’s employment service, Labora, after which contracts and training will be handled by the Directorate-general of Public Administration and the region’s Security and Emergency Response Agency.

“The massive response to the offer demonstrates that this initiative was necessary and came at the right time,” said Gabriela Bravo, who heads the regional government’s Justice department.

It also demonstrated, Bravo said, that Valencian Community beaches would be safe both for leisure and sport.