Thirty-six more officers are on the Benidorm beat since the end of last March

THIRTY-SIX more Local Police officers have been temporarily assigned to the Benidorm force.

The first dozen began their duties between the end of March and beginning of April, announced Benidorm’s Public Safety councillor, Lorenzo Martinez, and were followed by the remainder in batches of 12 since then.

The force has been short of staff for some years, he explained, owing to vacancies left by officers leaving or retiring that have never been been filled.

The situation was further complicated when the addition of 15 new recruits was blocked following a formal complaint lodged by a candidate who claimed that the entrance exam had been rigged.

Martinez announced last January that the temporary officers would serve in Benidorm until vacancies were covered or, failing that, until December 2021.