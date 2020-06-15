The Valencian Communit entered Phase Three and children were allowed into play areas once more

THERE is confusion in many municipalities regarding children’s play areas.

With the arrival of Phase Three in the State of Alarm de-escalation process, playgrounds can reopen but parents were unsure about restrictions on the number of children using them at any one time.

Will these be cleaned more frequently than in the past, they wanted to know.

Play areas in some towns are still cordoned off, others are accessible but on the first morning of Phase Three, some were empty of children while others were full.

Many parents were also wary of letting their children use the slides and swings.

In Crevillente, Public Spaces councillor Noemi Candela explained to the Spanish media that playgrounds should function at 75 per cent of their capacity.

Equipment had been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected beforehand but the health and safety measures introduced to stop the spread of Covid-19 still needed to be observed in play areas, the councillor explained.

Everybody accessing a playground should wear a mask, including children over six, and a 1.5-metre distance should be maintained from others.