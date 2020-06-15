Spain’s Costa del Sol to Bask in Scorching 35 Degree Heat Despite Yellow Alert Warning for Strong Winds

Temperatures are set to rise fast this week in the Costa del Sol’s Malaga, despite a yellow alert warning for strong coastal winds.

ACCORDING to the country’s meteorological agency Aemet, the city of Malaga will bask in temperatures of up to 35 degrees this week, just before we officially enter the summer this weekend.

In fact, Malaga’s temperatures are expected to reach a stifling 34 degrees tomorrow (Tuesday) and 35 degrees on Wednesday. Similar temperatures are expected in the rest of the province, with Vélez-Málaga enjoying highs of 30 degrees and Antequera 33 degrees. Rhonda and Marbella, however, will enjoy slightly cooler temperatures of 27 and 26 degrees, respectively.

Malaga’s heat wave will last until Thursday, when temperatures are expected to fall around 9 degrees in the capital. However, they are forecast to creep up slightly over the weekend again, according to Aemet. That said, Aemet has also reactivated the “yellow alert warning” for strong winds across the coastline of the province. The yellow alert notice has been activated in the regions of Axarquía, Costa del Sol and Guadalhorce between the hours of 2:00pm and 10:00pm tomorrow (on Tuesday).