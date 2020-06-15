Spain’s Costa del Sol Police Accuse 150+ Residents of Flouting Face Mask & Social Distancing Rules over Weekend

The Local Police of Malaga on the Costa del Sol have accused 156 residents of flouting face mask and social distancing rules over the weekend.

Of these 131 were reported for not using face masks in confined public spaces or outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained because of overcrowding. Twenty-three were reprimanded specifically for flouting social distancing restrictions and not maintaining a two-meter distance. The other two were accused of not complying with “other de-escalation restrictions”.

Although the State of Alarm officially ends on June 21, the public must continue to wear face masks in confined public spaces and outdoors where social distancing cannot be maintained, or face fines of up to €100, as reported.

According to Malaga’s authorities, over 10,439 people have been reported for flouting lockdown rules since the State of Alarm lockdown restrictions were introduced on March 14. The local police also intercepted 1,891 cars to ensure residents were complying with Phase 3 de-escalation measures.