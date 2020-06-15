Prince Andrew’s Accuser calls him a ‘Toad’ for his TV Interview Regrets

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, Prince Andrew’s principal accuser in his association with Jeffrey Epstein, has called him a “toad” over a comment made about the catastrophic TV interview he gave last year.

The Prince is said to have commented that he regretted being unable to convey just how sympathetic he was to Epstein’s victims during the interview.

Roberts Giuffre has accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was underage at Epstein’s house in the US.

-- Advertisement --



The American-born 36-year-old woman now lives in Australia with her husband and three children. She has been particularly vocal about Prince Andrew and his connections with Epstein, maintaining that he fully participated in some of the sexually deviant activities the mogul has been charged with.

Speaking out today, Roberts Giuffre revealed she is currently in hospital in Australia with bacterial meningitis, a potentially life-threatening condition.

She has claimed that her health has deteriorated in recent months due to the stress surrounding this high-profile case.