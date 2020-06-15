Pilfering water melon on Spain’s Costa Almeria lands Roquetas local in trouble with law

A ROQUETAS DE MAR local is in trouble with the law for pilfering water melon from a greenhouse in El Ejido.

Guardia Civil arrested the 48-year-old as one of three suspected fruit thieves who cut their way into the greenhouse and got away with 30 melons.

The owner reported he had surprised the trio collecting the fruit inside his property. He told them to stop, but they just argued with him and carried on regardless.

It was only when the victim said he was going to call the Guardia that two of them ran off, while the third jumped into the vehicle loaded with the booty from the greenhouse.

The owner did however manage to note down the number plate before the vehicle disappeared.

Guardia investigations allowed them to identify and locate one of the suspects; the robbery victim also identified him from a photo recognition.

The search is still on for the other two.