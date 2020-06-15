Off-duty cops spat at while arresting violent street robber in Valencia on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Two off-duty cops were spat at repeatedly while arresting a suspected ‘violent robber’ after chasing him through the streets in Valencia.

THE Guardia Civil officers were having lunch on a terrace with friends when they heard screams and saw a wounded woman running after a man in Ruzafa.

They chased and, after a struggle, apprehended the suspect, who allegedly spat at them several times as they pinned him to the ground.

Two passersby helped the officers to restrain the ‘burly thief’ while someone else called the police for back up.

-- Advertisement --



Minutes earlier, the woman was injured when the suspect reportedly snatched her handbag with ‘great force.’

The victim fell to the ground and was dragged a few metres, according to a witness.

Police recovered her purse and mobile phone.

It turns out the thief has numerous criminal records for violent robberies in the Valencian Community and Catalonia.

The two officers involved in the arrest are assigned to the Guardia Civil’s Special Group of Underwater Activities (GEAS) of Valencia, and one of them was slightly injured during the struggle.