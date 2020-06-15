Mum arrested for whacking own kids on Spain tourist island Mallorca after 12-year old son calls emergencies for help

A MUM in Mallorca capital Palma is under arrest for whacking her own children after her 12-year son called the 112 emergencies number for help, Spanish press reported.

The lad allegedly told the authorities his mother had punched and hit him, leaving him with visible bruising on several parts of his body and a bleeding nosebleed.

The 34-year old had reportedly got angry because one of the youngsters refused to accept her new boyfriend and didn’t want her to live with him, sparking off the violent episode at the grandmother’s home where the children were staying.

-- Advertisement --



Police officers detained the mother on charges of abuse within the family environment.

The children, who were placed in the care of their grandmother, claimed this was not the first time their mother had hit one of them.

It was also reported the woman has a police record for abuse and robbery.