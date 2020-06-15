Hungarian Artist Caught on Spain’s Costa del Sol During Lockdown Discovers New Loves

SOME clouds do have a silver lining and in the case of International portrait artist Hajnal Vali (also known as Valerie Forcier) the lockdown has helped her discover a completely new life.

Originally from San Francisco, she was married to the late Rudy Hajnal, also a well-known artist in Hungary and travelled from there to the Costa del Sol for a holiday to stay with a friend on the Spanish coast.

Then the State of Alarm occurred and rather than being able to return to her studio in Varosobec, Hungary, she was locked down in Spain and discovered that not only did she like the climate but also the person she was visiting.

She has therefore decided to go into semi-retirement on the Costa del Sol and is just waiting for borders to open so that she can return home to sell her house and transfer her studio to Spain.

To view some of her work visit www.haynalvalerieartist.hu.