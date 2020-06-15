Huge hiring campaign ahead of the reopening of Torrevieja beaches on the Costa Blanca

Torrevieja Council has embarked on a huge hiring campaign ahead of the long-awaited reopening of its beaches on Wednesday, June 17.

THE local authority is recruiting 152 people to control and monitor the coastlines, which will welcome sunseekers from this week, with all the health and safety measures in place.

An extraordinary meeting of the council was held this morning and an emergency contract was awarded to Recreativos Acuaticos Horadada SL to provide a Controller Service on the beaches of Torrevieja until September 15, at a cost of more than €1.4 million.

This will provide adequate personnel to carry out the control and surveillance of accesses and exits from the beaches, as well as monitoring designated plots and social distancing.

The contract includes a specialised service for the exhaustive cleaning of the public toilets, promenades and footbaths before and after the closure of the beaches (8.30am to 8.30pm).

Anyone interested in working as a beach controller can send their CV to: contacto@reacho.es or call 692 498 877.