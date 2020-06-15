Help will be available for the victims of gender violence at the Valencia region’s network of Tourist Info offices

EACH of the Valencian Community’s 213 Tourist Info offices will have a Punto Violeta.

Violet is the colour of the women’s movement in Spain and a Punto Violeta provides attention, information and help for victims of sexist violence or aggression.

Herick Campos, director of the Generalitat’s Tourist Board and Maria Such, director general of the Valencian Institute for Women and Gender Equality, recently closed the agreement between both institutions.

The easily-accessed public information points will not only provide help for the victims of gender violence but would also give visibility to the problem of gender violence and raise public awareness, both agreed.

“The next stage involves training the Tourist Info professionals so that they will be familiar with the procedures and steps to be taken when faced with this type of situation,” Maria Such said.