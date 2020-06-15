Heatwave to Sweep Across Costa del Sol’s Malaga as Temperatures Are Expected to Rise to 33 Degrees

The national meteorology station in Spain (AEMET) warns that a heatwave will sweep across Andalucia and the Costa del Sol, where temperatures are expected reach highs of 33 degrees in Malaga.

SKIES will be clear and winds will be hot. The maximum temperatures forecasted for areas such as Estepona, Valle del Guadalhorce, Malaga centre, Velez-Malaga and the interior of Almeria are set to experience highs of around 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.

AEMET has forecasted clear skies throughout the week, apart from Friday which could see some rainfall in Malaga’s city centre, nevertheless, there is only a 40 per cent chance of rain on this day.

Minimum temperatures in the province will also rise to a warm 22 degrees Celsius until Thursday when more modest temperatures will be recorded.

Most provinces in Andalucia will also record or exceed the maximum temperatures, such as Malaga (33 degrees), Cordoba (32 degrees), Sevilla (31 degrees), Granada (31 degrees) and Murcia (35 degrees).