France is one of four EU countries to sign deal for AstraZeneca Covid vaccines

France, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands have all signed a pre-order with Britain’s pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for millions of Covid vaccines this weekend.

AN online company statement read, “AstraZeneca has reached an agreement with Europe’s Inclusive Vaccines Alliance … to supply up to 400 million doses of the University of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine, with deliveries starting by the end of 2020.”

France’s Health Minister Olivier Veran is reported to have said that further negotiations with other laboratories could be envisaged, “to reduce the dependence on one single project.”

Olivier Nataf, president of AstraZeneca France said on Sunday, “The vaccine is based on a viral transmission,” and added, “We take an inactive virus and change its genetic code in order to insert a genetic code which will allow it to produce a coronavirus protein. In producing this protein, the patient will develop an immune response against Covid-19.”

Inserm, a French test laboratory has been piloting a test project named Spike and Nataf ensured that the initial results of the trials would be published soon, with possible results by autumn.