Four-year-old in hospital after sea rescue on first day of reopened beach in Costa Blanca’s Mar Menor

A four-year-old boy is in hospital suffering “immersion syndrome” after his family rescued him from the sea at Lo Pagan beach in Costa Blanca’s Mar Menor this afternoon.

112 emergency health services received a call at 3.30pm reporting the incident near the Nautical Club.

Patrols from the Local police and the Guardia Civil attended the scene, where a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) from the 061 Emergency and Healthcare Service attended to the child, before transferring him to the University Hospital Los Arcos del Mar Menor.

The incident took place on the first day of the activation of the Plan Copla 2020 on the beaches of the Mar Menor, which includes the opening of three rescue and aid posts, Monday to Sunday between 11.30 am and 7.30 pm.