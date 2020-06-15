Everybody welcome in the Valencian Community with no plans to bar visits from worst-hit Spanish regions, says Ximo Puig,

THE Valencian Community has no intention of restricting the arrival of tourists from other regions.

Speaking earlier this week, Generalitat president Ximo Puig said there were no health motives for this type of veto. Nor, he told the Spanish media, was the regional government competent to make that type of decision.

After lifting of the State of Alarm on June 21 there will in any case be no more restrictions on travel inside Spain, Puig pointed out.

Asked whether the Valencian Community was considering barring the entry of visitors from Madrid – which accounts for most new coronavirus cases – or the Basque region where there has been a new outbreak in Bilbao – Puig said there were no plans to do so.

Without the State of Alarm it was not possible to prevent the free movement of the population, he explained.

Nor would this be justified, the president said, as all fresh outbreaks of Covid-19 cases will be met by early detection of new contagions and tracing all contacts.

“What is important is being able to react when faced with a new case,” Puig added.